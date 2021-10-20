Advertisement

Governor Polis announces new Colorado State Park

The governor announced the unveiling of Colorado’s 43rd State Park.
Colorado's 43rd State Park - Sweetwater Lake
Colorado's 43rd State Park - Sweetwater Lake(Tom Lotshaw | The Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, Gov. Jared Polis traveled to Sweetwater Lake, Colo. to announce the unveiling of Colorado’s newest state park. This will be Colorado’s 43rd State Park and the second State Park created under the Polis Administration.

“Sweetwater Lake is simply gorgeous, and has great potential for even more recreational opportunities like a campground,” said Gov. Polis. “This is the first of its kind partnership in Colorado to create a state park on U.S. Forest Service land, and we look forward to working with our partners and Coloradans with the ultimate goal of adding Sweetwater Lake to Colorado’s world-class state park system for fun, conservation, education, and to support job growth for the region.”

This announcement was made possible by a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service (White River National Forest Division), and Eagle Valley Land Trust. This partnership is unique because it is the first of its kind to create a state park on U.S. Forest Land in Colorado.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to modernize facilities, and provide updated and sustainable recreational services through this partnership. Our main priority is to conserve the unique character of the area while improving access to this incredible property,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow.

To read the governor’s full press release about Sweetwater Lake State Park, please visit colorado.gov.

