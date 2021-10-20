Early Childhood Education Director’s Certificate scholarship opportunity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families, in collaboration with the Mesa County Workforce Center announced a scholarship opportunity to earn an Early Childhood Education Director’s Certificate at no cost.

The one year certification course begins January 10, 2022 but applications are due November 1, 2021. There is a shortage in childcare directors & a high need for childcare facilities which can’t be opened without a director. Which is why this scholarship is being offered, so additional facilities can open.

“Our hope is that we can help meet that demand that’s out there right now with the workforce & open up additional classrooms & also open additional centers,” said Mesa County Workforce Center Director Curtis Englehart. “If someone’s looking to open up a quality, licensed childcare center in Mesa County & is struggling to figure out the staffing piece, this will hopefully address a huge portion of that.”

This scholarship is open to Mesa County residents only. To apply, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdtItYijLixypkDbwJLQG4oLCun0qIAVYto32w-VCrQ8btYIA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1nACdLBhM6_hkr1a-hjfkMo_xRhMp3l4n6_WvkJzXcUJ4gqj74C6LBdGg and submit the form. You may also call (970) 683-6672 with questions.

