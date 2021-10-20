Advertisement

Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:37 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city’s midtown neighborhood early Wednesday, with a heavy emergency response including an armored vehicle, ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local news outlets report police responded to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise buildings, and that police believe they’ve contained the shooter within their perimeter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An Atlanta police statement said only that the department had responded to an incident in the area and had begun an investigation.

Police closed off West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 14th streets, causing headaches for morning commuters.

