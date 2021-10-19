GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Western Region One Source is holding an event tomorrow called the Veterans Resource Tour and Veterans Town Hall.

The Veterans Resource Tour’s first event is an opportunity for veterans who have questions about eligibility for healthcare, service-connected issues, or disability services.

There will also be other partners there, including Suicide Prevention and Caregivers Health.

It will be the main event that will be taken place at the Western Region One Source on Wednesday from 1 - 5:30 pm.

The second event will take place right after at the Veterans Town Hall. It is located at the same building from the time of 5:30 to 7 pm.

It is more of a forum where leadership will give a brief overview of what is currently happening for veterans.

For any more in-depth questions, the Western One Region source will spend some time researching to help better answer those questions.

