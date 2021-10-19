One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person was injured this morning after rollover crash on Riverside Parkway near Los Colonias Park.

The person was driving in an SUV eastbound on Riverside when the crash happened around 5:30 am. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

