Advertisement

One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction

Crash on Riverside Parkway
Crash on Riverside Parkway(Photo courtesy: Dave Jones)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person was injured this morning after rollover crash on Riverside Parkway near Los Colonias Park.

The person was driving in an SUV eastbound on Riverside when the crash happened around 5:30 am. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
With Paul Pitton resigning, The Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education announced...
Kari Sholtes chosen as new D51 board member
Stock Photo: Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while...
Flags lowered to honor former Colorado Secretary of State

Latest News

Delta County Health Officials say the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased...
Delta County Health officials seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases
The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday afternoon and evening.
Grand Junction City Council holds budget workshop, finalizing plan for funding
Colorado Mesa University Lowell Heiny Hall
Governor Polis announces Colorado free application days
The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction veteran faces difficulty with getting bill for referred care paid