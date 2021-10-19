Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a state trooper struck a motorcycle rider, sending the man onto the pavement, where a tractor trailer ran over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old man died at the scene Monday night.

A news release said the 30-year-old trooper pulled onto State Road 400 near Auburndale and hit the motorcycle.

Neither the trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The agency did not release the names of those involved.

At the time of the accident, the trooper was assisting a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
Crash on Riverside Parkway
One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction
With Paul Pitton resigning, The Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education announced...
Kari Sholtes chosen as new D51 board member

Latest News

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighter are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Crash on Riverside Parkway
One person injured in an early morning rollover crash in Grand Junction
According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword