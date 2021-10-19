Mesa County Workforce Center and CMU team up to connect students and local workforce

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University and the Mesa County Workforce Center are working together to connect qualified students and recent alumni to employment opportunities in the Grand Valley.

CMU student Lindsey Brown has been an intern since August but was offered a full time job starting in November.

“As a student who just got offered this job it’s huge because it allows me to stay & not have a giant ball of stress on me my final semester to find a job,” said CMU student & Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce Intern Lindsey Brown. “It’s been really exciting because I know I can stay & I know it’s gonna be a good environment for me to stay on the Western Slope.”

CMU and the Mesa County Workforce Center teamed up two years ago to tackle community needs, including the creation of the shared Workforce Development Liaison position. It helps facilitate connections between CMU students and our local workforce. Through the process, the students are matched with jobs or internships that coincide with their interests and majors.

”We’ve heard for a very long time that our businesses want to hire & retain CMU students but they’ve had a difficult time finding them,” said CMU Director of Career Services Tamara Krizman. “That’s what this position is able to do. Is help talk to the business community, figure out what it is they’re looking for, what they need, & then bring it back to campus, find those students. Then on the flip side, connect those students with that business opportunity.”

Through this program, job seekers are finding more success connecting to jobs that are best suited for them and staying local if they choose to. In turn, employers are hiring more qualified candidates while keeping a local workforce.

“What we were hearing from students, recent graduates & alumni at CMU is that they would love to stay local but they couldn’t seem to find the job for them,” said Mesa County Workforce Center Director Curtis Englehart. “But on the employer side what we were hearing is that they would love to hire a CMU grad but weren’t sure how to engage with them or contact them.”

Whether you’re a job seeker or an employer, fill out a form online on the Mesa County Workforce Center website https://mcwfc.us/aim-higher-get-hired/

Then the Workforce Development Liaison Kayley Vog will contact you after that has been submitted to facilitate the process.

If you’re a student on campus, you can go to the Career services office in the University Center.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.