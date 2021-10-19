Advertisement

Lions Club holds hometown hero event

Plaque award given to DJ Dickey at the podium during Tuesdays Hometown Hero event
Plaque award given to DJ Dickey at the podium during Tuesdays Hometown Hero event(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Lions Club presented their 19th Hometown Hero Award Ceremony on Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

The event focused on giving an award to a community member who went above and beyond.

This person had a project that was to build a shelter on the property at Clifton Water. He also became a scouting volunteer and master. He was an Eagle Scout and got involved with what was initially called the Powderhorn Handicapped Ski Program, which is now known as the Colorado Discoverability.

The Lions Club award, DJ Dickey a plaque award and $500 for his overachievement helped make his community even better.

What is unique about DJ Dickey is that he did all this while legally blind. DJ began to lose his vision at the age of three from cone-rod dystrophy. He also suffered a seizure that caused brain damage and had to relearn how to walk and do basic things.

Despite these roadblocks, he pushed forward and became a boy scout. He took steps to become an Eagle Scout and did many different activities and projects for the community.

