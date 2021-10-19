Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council holds budget workshop, finalizing plan for funding

City council heard numerous presentations during Monday’s meeting
The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday afternoon and evening.
The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday afternoon and evening.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council is getting closer to having its budget for the upcoming year figured out.

The city council held another workshop Monday afternoon and evening as it finalizes funding for various departments and programs. On the docket: improvements for the Horizon Dr. District with more art and street decoration.

According to Vara Kusal, Executive Director for the Horizon Dr. Business Improvement District, ”We are going to be having a call for artists to produce a piece of art to decorate the roundabout that will be going in at G Rd. and Horizon Dr. That’s probably our biggest project next year.”

The city council heard from various groups and authorities Monday as it irons out its budget priorities. Other presentations came from the Downtown Development Authority and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Authorities responded to the scene near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars damaged during pursuit
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office
With Paul Pitton resigning, The Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education announced...
Kari Sholtes chosen as new D51 board member

Latest News

Colorado Mesa University Lowell Heiny Hall
Governor Polis announces Colorado free application days
The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction veteran faces difficulty with getting bill for referred care paid
CMU University Center
Mesa County Workforce Center and CMU team up to connect students and local workforce
Dillard's
School District 51 Foundation to receive portion of Dillard’s in-store sales on Friday