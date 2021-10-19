Advertisement

Delta County Health officials seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases

Delta County Health Officials say the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased significantly over the last week.(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Delta County Health officials say they are seeing significant increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Delta County.

Since Monday Oct. 11, 254 new cases, pushing the positivity rate to 16.1%.

Health officials say four people are currently hospitalized with the virus, but the county’s ICU beds are 83% full and they add that hospital capacity regionally is a big concern as several nearby hospitals aren’t in a position to be able to take on transfer patients due to the low amount of available beds and insufficient staff.

Delta County is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing. The health department continues to stress the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 people feel ill and to stay home if you are sick.

According to the Delta County Health Department since vaccine rollout began, 93% of positive COVID-19 patients are from people who have not been vaccinated and account for 96% of hospitalizations.

