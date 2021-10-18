SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 1 p.m. today, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a juvenile male with active warrants at a residence near the intersection of Colombard Court and Arbor Lane.

The individual had barricaded himself and the SWAT team was called to assist.

A community notice was sent out to contacts in the area asking all to shelter in place until further notice.

No further information has been provided at this time.

