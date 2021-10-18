Advertisement

SWAT team called in to assist Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

A community notice was sent out to contacts in the area asking all to shelter in place until further notice.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle(KKCO)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 1 p.m. today, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a juvenile male with active warrants at a residence near the intersection of Colombard Court and Arbor Lane.

The individual had barricaded himself and the SWAT team was called to assist.

A community notice was sent out to contacts in the area asking all to shelter in place until further notice.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Authorities responded to the scene near 33 Rd. and Front St. in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars damaged during pursuit
Suspicious text message
Grand Junction man receives suspicious delivery fee text message
Slow down, Move Over Colorado
Slow down, Move Over Colorado hosts an event at the Mesa Mall
Firefighters helped remove beer from a truck that crashed on 10/15/21.
Firefighters rescue beer in Colorado after runaway semi carrying Coors crashes

Latest News

The American flag is set to half-staff at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in...
President Biden orders all U.S. flags to be lowered to honor General Colin Powell
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to Southern California
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys Wildland Team to southern California
Police Line Do Not Cross
3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot; pronounced dead
Stock Photo: Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while...
Flags lowered to honor former Colorado Secretary of State