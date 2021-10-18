School District 51 Foundation to receive portion of Dillard’s in-store sales on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, Dillard’s will be hosting an in-store shopping event where a portion of in-store sales will go towards the School District 51 Foundation.

Funds will go towards the academic growth and achievement of D51 students.

The shopping event will be this Friday, Oct. 22 during store hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Dillard’s in Mesa Mall. Shoppers are welcomed to stop by the D51 Foundation table located in Dillard’s to pick up swag and speak with D51 Foundation Representatives.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.