Former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell, dies at age 84

Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:16 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell died this morning, due to complications from COVID-19, after receiving medical treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center.

In a statement, his family says “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and great American”.

Powell served two tours in Vietnam, before eventually earning the rank of Four-star General. He also served as National Security Advisor and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 2001, he became the 65th Secretary of State and the first black person to serve in that role. He served in that capacity until 2005.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian Powell and three children. He was 84-years-old.

