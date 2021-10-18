Absolute Dance brings the community their take on Alice’s Wonderland

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This fall, Absolute Dance brings the community their take on Lewis Carrol’s beloved novel, Alice’s Wonderland.

Are you ready to tumble down the rabbit hole and experience an Alice’s Wonderland Ballet put on by the young talent of Grand Junction?

“Alice and Wonderland is a great show for our cast because we have so many talented upper-level dancers right now. There are all the different soloists’ characters from Cheshire cat, to Mad Hatter, to the Tweedles to Alice, of course, and the queen, herself,” said Theresa Kahl, owner.

It is a lengthy process, and that a lot of hard work goes into putting on a production, which requires over $8,000 for costuming and approximately 200 rehearsal hours.

The dancers’ determination and pleasure in the art of performing can be seen, like in Gracelynn Stone.

“I think this ballet is really fun and diverse, but this one really has a lot of acting. It’s very comedic. There’s a lot of moments for laughter. It’s really fun to perform, and it will be very fun to watch.” Gracelynn Stone.

I’m told that the uniqueness of coming to see a ballet is the audience can use their creativity and emotions to feel what the dancers are doing on the stage.

“So, people should come to the ballet because when it comes down to it when you go to a music concert, you can hear the music. When you go to a movie, you see the movie, but when you go to a live performing arts production like a ballet, you walk away actually feeling the ballet itself.”

The performance will take place at the historic Avalon Theatre from October 22nd through the 24th.

For more information and tickets you can visit: https://www.absolutedancegj.com/alices-wonderland-ballet.

