Sports Highlights - Saturday, October 16th
Highlights and scores from RMAC Football and Volleyball, plus Varsity Softball and Football.
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Notable results for Western Slope teams on Saturday, October 9:
NCAA Football
Colorado Mesa 55, Fort Lewis 3
Arizona 0, Colorado 34
RMAC Volleyball
South Dakota Mines 0, Colorado Mesa 3 (25-17, 25-14, 25-14)
Varsity Football
Montrose 42, Vista Ridge 28
Grand Junction 7, Vista Peak 39
Greeley Central 20, GJ Central 25
Varsity Softball Regionals
Loveland 0, GJ Central 14
Lakewood 9, GJ Central 2
Arapahoe 6, GJ Central 6 (Warriors advance to state tournament)
