A-Basin, Wolf Creek kick off Colorado’s 21-22 ski season

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Skiing is back in Colorado!

Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek kicked off the new season this weekend, the first ski areas to open in the state!

.⁦@Arapahoe_Basin⁩ is officially open for the season! Nate Dogg w/ the first chair- now 27 yrs in a row for him I believe? He camped out for two days to continue that legacy 😳⁦Things are warming up, should be a great day for some hot laps! @CBSDenver⁩ #4wx pic.twitter.com/lWTYCqXFEA — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) October 17, 2021

Katherine Fuller, the communications manager at Arapahoe Basin, tells 11 News opening day for this ski season was full of high energy. “This morning was amazing. It just feels so good to have the ski season started again and to have hopefully a much more normal year this year., and for us opening day it really is just feels like a big party, a big family reunion.Skiing in October under the blue skies is pretty amazing,” says Fuller.

Fuller also said this year there will be some changes for those heading up to the mountains at A-Basin, which include:

-Tickets must be bought online in advance, they will not be selling them onsite

-Equipment rentals and lessons must also be purchased online and in advance

-Right now only one lift, Black Mountain Express, and one intermediate run, High Noon, are running

Crews say these are not for beginners, those lifts and runs will open in a few weeks.

A-Basin is currently following Summit County Public Health guidelines and there are currently no restrictions in place for guests. A-basin plans to stay open until June 2022.

Wolf Creek also opened on Sunday morning with Treasure Stoke (detachable quad), Bonanza (triple fixed grip), Nova (beginner double chairlift) and the Lynx (beginner conveyer lift). They will be closed on the weekdays but will reopen next weekend from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Keystone Resorts says it’s not far behind!

Congrats to @WolfCreekSki2 & @arapahoe_basin on their openings this weekend! Winter is in the air & that has us feeling giddy like a kid in a candy shop. Our teams have been out putting the finishing touches on the mountain & we’re aiming to open with more than 40 acres very soon pic.twitter.com/mbWPtWPhEg — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) October 15, 2021

While other Colorado resorts are planning to be up and running by or before Thanksgiving!

