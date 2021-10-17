2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser took place Saturday morning. The participants raised funds for the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“These walks occur throughout the state and the nation, and the purpose is to raise funds to support our program and services. The programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association are offered free of charge-- at no cost-- to anyone who accesses them,” said Ralph Patrick, Alzheimer’s Association regional director.

Many of those who gathered for the walk have seen a loved one suffer from the disease, like Abbie Lalone, a volunteer, whose grandfather battled Alzheimer’s for over 10 years.

“That was a good portion of my life. A lot of memories with him battling this disease, and he is the motivation as to why I am here and walking in honor of him today,” said Lalone.

For the last five years, Lalone helped care for her grandfather and found a passion for working with that demographic. Her goal is to specialize in geriatrics.

“One of the things he dealt with was he didn’t like to shave his face. He thought it hurt. I was the only one he would let help with that. So, my mom and I would go over and help shave his face, play music and hold his hand,” said Lalone.

Lalone’s message to the public is to embrace every moment with the loved one battling Alzheimer’s.

“All we have is each minute with the loved one, and I would just tell them to love on their person with everything they’ve got and make sure they’re patient and embrace them for the chapter they are in, right now,” said Lalone.

