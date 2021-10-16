Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Eight, October 15th

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By (Dave Ackert) and (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:22 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Pueblo West 21, Fruita Monument 26 (Thursday)

Summit 26, Palisade 29

Basalt 14, Delta 42

Cedaredge 7, Grand Valley 36

Coal Ridge 7, Rifle 28

Meeker 28, Gunnison 12

North Fork 56, Roaring Fork 6

Greeley Central @ GJ Central (Saturday 1:00 PM)

Grand Junction @ Vista Peak (Saturday 1:00 PM)

Montrose @ Vista Ridge (Saturday 1:30 PM)

