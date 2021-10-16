The Friday Night Blitz - Week Eight, October 15th
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:22 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Pueblo West 21, Fruita Monument 26 (Thursday)
Summit 26, Palisade 29
Basalt 14, Delta 42
Cedaredge 7, Grand Valley 36
Coal Ridge 7, Rifle 28
Meeker 28, Gunnison 12
North Fork 56, Roaring Fork 6
Greeley Central @ GJ Central (Saturday 1:00 PM)
Grand Junction @ Vista Peak (Saturday 1:00 PM)
Montrose @ Vista Ridge (Saturday 1:30 PM)
