Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall Meeting

This two-part event will provide veterans with an overview of local projects and information as well as allow for a Q & A session.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System announces listening sessions as part of an effort to guide the future of VA health care.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System announces listening sessions as part of an effort to guide the future of VA health care.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall Meeting. The event is free for all veterans to attend.

EVENT INFORMATION:

  • WHEN:
    • Wednesday, Oct. 20
    • Veterans Resource Tour (1 - 5:30 p.m.)
    • Town Hall Meeting (5:30 - 7 p.m.) - Welcomed to call and listen during this time.
  • WHERE:
    • Western Region One Source (482 28 Rd.)

The Veterans Resource Tour will provide attendees with announcements and a overview of local improvements, events, and projects. The purpose of the tour is to provide veterans with up to date information about things that are applicable to them.

The Town Hall Meeting will take the form of a question and answer forum, allowing veterans the chance to ask about things that are important to the, as well as voice their concerns. If those present can’t answer the question, the asker will be directed to someone who will be able to provide them with the answer. If the question is of a personal manner, veterans will have the ability to speak one-on-one with presenters.

Veterans not present at the Town Hall portion are welcomed to call-in and listen or ask questions and their voice concerns. To dial into the Town Hall Meeting call 1 (872) 701-0185, Meeting ID: 850260886#.

For additional questions about the event, please call (970) 314-6597.

