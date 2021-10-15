Advertisement

School board forum held for district C

The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a forum for the open Mesa County Valley School Board Director...
The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a forum for the open Mesa County Valley School Board Director Seats in District C(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a forum for the open Mesa County Valley School Board Director Seats in District C. Austin DeWitt, Andrea Haitz, and Trish Mahre, the three candidates who attended todays forum, debated their reasons for running and defending their ideals in a round table discussion. Candidates were able to give the Rotary Club members in attendance a feel for who they are, what they represent, and what their plan is should they become elected.

Each candidate shared their passion for D51 schools and Mesa County in general, but had different ideas on how to make improvements.

Rotary Clubs do not endorse candidates or issues, but offer these forums so that club members can familiarize themselves with the issues, in this school board election.

