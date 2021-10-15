Colorado Parks and Wildlife gives tips to reduce bear conflicts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the upcoming hibernation season, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are asking residents across the state to help protect bears.

CPW is encouraging residents to remove anything that can attract them into an area like human food. This attraction can make bears more prone to the survival of human food rather than natural resources.

Last year, CPW received 4400 reports about bear encounters across the state. That number has dropped to 3130 this year.

“When bears do lose their fear of humans, then they are harder to scare off, they don’t want to leave. They can become aggressive with people and then they become dangerous at that point,” said Travis Ducan, Statewide Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

To help prevent interactions between people and bears, CPW mentions that you should not put trash out the night before, avoid putting foods and attractants inside cars, and recommend using a bear-resistant container.

“We have had multiple decisions in Colorado that have passed ordinances to use those trash containers that are very assiasnt. If you can get your own or if your a trash company in your area offers those, it is a great resource and great way to prevent conflicts,” said Duncan.

CPW states that if there is less interaction, bears can become safer and less likely to be euthanased because of a threat to residents.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.