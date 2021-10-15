College Free Application Day$ begins next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Next week is Colorado Free Application Day$ for prospective college students. Free application will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and run through Thursday, Oct. 21.

This is the fourth annual Colorado Free Application Day$. It is open to all Colorado residents who are applying for an undergraduate program at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities.

Eligible for free application:

First-time freshmen

Transfer students

Returning students

Applicants seeking undergraduate level certificates

Applicants seeking an associate degree

Applicants seeking a bachelor’s degree

Applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree

Not eligible for free application:

Applicants seeking a graduate-level degree

Applicants who want to participate in Free Application Day$ are encouraged to begin their admissions applications now and save their work to submit during the free three-day period.

To view instructions on how to apply during this three-day period at participating Colorado colleges and universities, please visit colorado.gov/applicationinstructions.

For more information about Free Application Day$, please visit colorado.gov/cofreeappdays.

