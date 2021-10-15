Advertisement

College Free Application Day$ begins next week

Prospective students are able to submit applications for free to qualifying Colorado colleges and universities.
Colorado Free Application Day$
Colorado Free Application Day$(Colorado Department of Higher Education)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Next week is Colorado Free Application Day$ for prospective college students. Free application will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and run through Thursday, Oct. 21.

This is the fourth annual Colorado Free Application Day$. It is open to all Colorado residents who are applying for an undergraduate program at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities.

Eligible for free application:

  • First-time freshmen
  • Transfer students
  • Returning students
  • Applicants seeking undergraduate level certificates
  • Applicants seeking an associate degree
  • Applicants seeking a bachelor’s degree
  • Applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree

Not eligible for free application:

  • Applicants seeking a graduate-level degree

Applicants who want to participate in Free Application Day$ are encouraged to begin their admissions applications now and save their work to submit during the free three-day period.

To view instructions on how to apply during this three-day period at participating Colorado colleges and universities, please visit colorado.gov/applicationinstructions.

For more information about Free Application Day$, please visit colorado.gov/cofreeappdays.

