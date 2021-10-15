Advertisement

All U.S. flags lowered to honor National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

American Flag
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning tonight at sunset through Saturday, Oct. 16 till sunset.

The governor’s order follows the president’s recent proclamation to lower all U.S. flags. All flags are to be lowered to honor the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington D.C. The order is also to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty as well as honor their families.

To read the president’s proclamation click here.

