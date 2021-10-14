West Middle School holds annual Rock-a-thon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - West Middle School held their annual Rock-a-thon today to raise funding for the school’s various music programs, including band, orchestra, and choir.

The Rock-a-thon is an event where students raise money by rocking nonstop in rocking chairs in the schools gymnasium. The event also features live entertainment provided by the Grand Junction High School Marching Band. Groups can win prizes for the best theme, healthiest snacks, cleanest area, and consistent rocking.

The event began at 9 a.m. and is set to complete at 3 p.m.

