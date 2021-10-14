Mesa County Public Health notifies residents of food recall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A food recall has been issued for canned roast beef with gravy and seafood products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recalled canned roast beef with gravy due to unsafe levels of lead present in the gravy. These products were produced and sold under many different brands. Local residents should be aware that this product is sold under the Kroger brand (locally known as City Market). Products subject to recall read “EST. 31812″ on the can.

Consumers with food safety questions about canned roast beef products can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1 (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Additionally multiple seafood products distributed to restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts in Colo. from May 2021 to Oct. 7, 2021, have been recalled for a food safety issue. These products were recalled due to a Salmonella outbreak. The supplier of these products is Northeast Seafood located in Denver, Colo. At this time, the facility has been shut down. A full list of recalled seafood items can be found here.

Consumers questions about the recalled seafood products can direct their questions to the company at (303) 373-2226.

Consumers with symptoms of Salmonella, like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, should call their doctor. You may also contact the Mesa County Public Health disease reporting line at (970) 254-4120.

Mesa County Public Health warns residents to either throw away these food items or return them. The health department also reminds residents to clean and sanitize any utensils, dishes, or surfaces that may have come into contact with these recalled products. Cleaning and sanitization practices can be viewed here.

For more information about these product recalls, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

