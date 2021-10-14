Advertisement

Annual Share the Warmth Campaign begins

They are asking for donations of hats, socks, gloves, or anything that will help keep people warm.
Share the Warmth Campaign with Academy Mortgage and HomeAid(Christopher Guevara)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Academy Mortgage has teamed up with non-profit organization HomeAid for their annual Share the Warmth Campaign to make sure no one gets left in the cold.

They are accepting donations of hats, socks, gloves, and anything that will help keep people warm who may not have the resources.

To donate, go to either one of Academy Mortgage’s two locations at 604 25 Rd. or 1114 N 1st St. in Unit 101. There will be a drop off box on the inside of the building by the front door.

Academy Mortgage will be accepting donations until Friday, Oct. 29. At that time they will distribute all the items to care providers in the community.

