Advertisement

After cross-country search for critical care, man survives COVID-19 thanks to Conn. hospital

Robby Walker, a Florida man whose family called more than 150 hospitals to get him COVID-19...
Robby Walker, a Florida man whose family called more than 150 hospitals to get him COVID-19 treatment, was released from his Connecticut hospital Wednesday.(Source: WFSB/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (Gray News) - It has been a long road to recovery for a father from Florida.

Robby Walker went on a grueling cross-country search to find a hospital to save his life.

Two months ago, the unvaccinated father of six was dying of COVID-19, couldn’t find a hospital in Florida with a bed for him and was told he would not survive.

His family was looking for hospitals that offered ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, WFSB reported.

In this procedure, blood is pumped outside of your body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body. This allows the heart and lungs to rest and heal and is used in critical care situations, the Mayo Clinic said.

A doctor with Saint Francis Hospital in Connecticut saw his wife Susan’s plea for help and knew the hospital could help.

Robby Walker was on the heart-lung machine for 22 days and has spent a month at at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford.

He lost 50 pounds and couldn’t stand up on his own, but now he’s heading home to Florida.

Robby Walker is Gaylord Specialty Healthcare’s 307th COVID-19 patient to get discharged.

He said if he had it to do over again, he would’ve gotten vaccinated.

Susan Walker thanked the medical center for saving her husband’s life, saying, “without that chance my husband wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WFSB and CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seafood products sold at restaurants and grocery stores.
CDC warning after salmonella outbreak in Colorado
CDOT camera
Stormy weather conditions on the Western Slope
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
TikTok
‘Slap a Staff Member’: TikTok challenge for October
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of plane crash victim

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway authorities: Deadly bow-and-arrow attack appears to be terrorism
A dog named Hubert got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending...
Crews free dog trapped in storm drain
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J
The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for...
WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm
The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for...
WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm