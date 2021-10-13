Upcoming flu vaccination clinics at Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health warns this year’s flu season could be more active than last year. MCPH says the mild flu season last year was due to residents utilizing COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing and wearing masks. Now that these precautions are more relaxed this year, health officials are worried they will see an increase in flu cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible for individuals to get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The health department wants to let residents know that vaccines for both viruses are available.

“You can only imagine how sick you’d feel having both viruses at once. Having one is enough to cause severe illness,” explains Allison Sanchez, Public Health Clinic Manager at MCPH. “Last year, we didn’t have a COVID-19 vaccine available for most of the flu season. This year, we have effective vaccines available for both viruses.”

The flu vaccine clinics are open to people of all ages. Flu vaccinations are typically covered by insurance. For those without insurance MCPH is offering a vaccine program that may reduce the cost for those who qualify.

FLU CLINIC INFORMATION:

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Community Services Building Parking Lot located at 510 29 1/2 Rd.

WHAT TO BRING: Identification card Insurance card (if available)

REGISTER AHEAD OF TIME: MCPH encourages residents to register ahead of time for their flu vaccine. MCPH also wants to let residents know they are able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as their flu vaccine.



To register for the flu vaccine click here. To register for the COVID-19 vaccine click here.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.