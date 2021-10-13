Mesa County Court Judge rules to remove Tina Peters as Designated Election Official

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s request to appoint new members as Mesa County’s Designated Election Official and election supervisor have been granted. A Mesa County Court Judge has ruled in favor of removing Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters as the DEO and has appointed Wayne Williams as the new DEO and former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Sheila Reiner as the Mesa County election supervisor.

According to the secretary’s office, “The Court’s decision legally bars Peters from serving as DEO, after she allowed breaches to election security, disregarded election rules and orders of the Secretary of State, and risked the integrity of Mesa County elections.”

“Clerk Peters seriously compromised the security of Mesa County’s voting system. The Court’s decision today bars Peters from further threatening the integrity of Mesa’s elections and ensures Mesa County residents have the secure and accessible election they deserve,” said Secretary Griswold. “As Secretary of State, I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado’s elections.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser also released a statement regarding the Mesa County District Court’s appointment of election officials. “Because they breached their duties and committed wrongful acts, Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley cannot be allowed to manage the election in Mesa County. The freedom to vote is one of the most sacred rights we have as Americans. Today’s ruling gives the voters in Mesa County the reassurance they need that the upcoming election will be free and fair, and administered in a manner that they and all Coloradans can trust.”

The Judge’s ruling can be read here.

It is important to note: This is an ongoing investigation into the Mesa County alleged elections system security breach.

