COVID-19 testing site moves to Mesa County Fairgrounds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health’s community COVID-19 testing site has been relocated to the Mesa County Fairgrounds located at 2785 US-50 in Grand Junction.

The decision to move the testing site was due to the future forecasts of rain and snow, ensuring those who wished to be tested would stay warm during the winter months. The new location also allows MCPH to extend testing hours and offer more tests.

Pre-registration is required for those who wish to be tested. The pre-registration can be accessed here.

Mesa County Fairgrounds COVID-19 Testing Hours:

Sunday and Monday - Closed

Tuesday through Friday - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A nasal swab PCR test is offered at this location. Results will be made available within four days. Due to MCPH utilizing an outside lab transit times may vary and sometimes results are delivered more quickly.

Identification or insurance is not required for testing. Testing is also free.

MCPH recommends residents with symptoms to get tested immediately. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For a full list of testing locations within Mesa County, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

