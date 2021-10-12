Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of plane crash victim

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has released the identify of the victim as 68-year-old Robert Cannon. The coroner’s office ruled the cause of death due to multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as an accident. Cannon was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyo. He was the sole occupant of the plane that crashed on Monday, Oct. 11 near Jerry Creek Reservoir.

One possible theory of what may have caused the plane to crash is the presence of mountain waves. These waves are similar to waves in the ocean, air that is closer to the mountains can become stronger and more turbulent. The closer a plane flies to a mountain the more likely they are to experience these mountain waves.

Mountain waves are more likely to be present when there are winds flowing perpendicular to a mountain range, stronger winds at higher altitudes, and a stable air mass aloft or an inversion below 15,000 feet.

At this time, the cause of the plane crash has not been named. The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation and is responsible for identifying the cause of the crash.

UPDATE: (1:31 p.m.) Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms the sole occupant aboard the plane has died. Rescue crews are still working to retrieve the body. Lumen’s helicopter is shuttling crews to access the remote crash site.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Lumen's helicopter helps shuttle crews to crash site (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

The Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of investigating the cause of the crash.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as release the identify of the deceased once the next of kin is notified.

PREVIOUS REPORT: (11:51 a.m.)

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a possible plane crash near the Grand Mesa.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak. The missing plane took off from Blake Field in Delta Country this morning and was en route to Rock Springs, Wyo.

Deputies and the Plateau Valley Fire Department are responding to the area to locate the aircraft, as well as Civil Air Patrol and Careflight who are mobilizing to help with the search.

A plane has been spotted on the ground near Jerry Creek Reservoir by a helicopter. The plane crash is located a remote area. Rescue efforts are underway.

The image below shows the area of the plane crash.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

