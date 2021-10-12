Advertisement

The Mesa County Commissioners met today to discuss a budget for next year

Mesa County Commissioners
Mesa County Commissioners((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Commissioners met today to discuss the budget for next year, including human services, the sheriff’s office, health department, and landfill.

The budget for 2022 will have a main focus on the Clifton Early Education Center and outline community water and sewage.

”So, as mentioned, the early childhood education center in Clifton is our biggest project in the Clifton campus near rocky elementary school. It’s going to provide a tremendous opportunity for folks for childcare. Also, provide training for that and also provide a community place where people can be in-- create a sense of community for the Clifton area. That is probably one of our biggest, but we also have numerous water and sewer upgrades that have been put off,” said Pete Baier, Mesa County Administrator.

From now to December, public comments, concerns and input will be heard. In addition, the board of commissioners will be holding hearings with various people who are included in the budget.

The final budget will be adopted in December. The proposal is posted on the county’s site: http://blog.mesacounty.us/.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead in plane crash
Mesa County Public Health
Plateau Valley School District 50 closed
Storms coming to Grand Junction
The upcoming week is expected to bring storms, likely bringing the first snowfall of the season in Colorado
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch concert
Moon Farm hosts concert fundraiser for Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center

Latest News

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters hosts news conference
Shay Starr, Mesa County's Lead Environmental Specialist at the Hazardous Waste Collection...
Outstanding Personal Service award presented to Mesa County’s lead Environmental Specialist
Shay Starr feeds light bulbs into the Hazardous Waste Collection Facility's "bulb eater."
Shay Starr receives Outstanding Personal Service award
Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Plane crash near Jerry Creek Reservoir
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead in plane crash