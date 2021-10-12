Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters hosts news conference

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is once again raising issues about the voting equipment in Mesa County.

Peters said the news conference was a chance for her to get in front of the community and defend herself to correct what she says are misstatements about her.

“I did a press conference today because it’s time the people know the truth. There’s been a lot of misinformation out there, and as the elected Clerk and Recorder, I took an oath to the people who elected me in Mesa County. And to uphold the constitution and to preserve our right to vote,” said Tina Peters, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

Also, Peters said she arranged to do a forensic image of the voting machines before and after the trusted build in May. This is because the secretary of state was allegedly doing QR code removal, according to Peters.

“And what we found in this report-- right here-- which everyone should read. It’s very egregious. The amount of election records that Dominion and secretary of state removed from our server,” said Peters.

Peters claims they’re finding all kinds of issues with the Dominion machines, which makes her concerned, and it is why she negotiated a contract with another company called Clear Ballot.

The Mesa County Democratic Party Co-Chair, Scott Beilfuss, who was also at Peters’ news conference, says he is confident in the equipment for the upcoming election.

“The Dominion people have been very helpful and working through the problems. Lord knows we are not the biggest account they have, but they have been very good about working with everyone. Wayne Williams is here. You know Sheila Reiner has been great. So, everyone is trying to do everything possible to make sure that this is going to be a good election, fair and counted,” said Beilfuss.

