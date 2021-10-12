Advertisement

How Mesa County voters can track their mail-in ballots

Voters can check the status of their ballot using a system called BallotTrax
Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't disappoint with an 85% turnout of all active registered voters.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State is offering Mesa County and Colorado voters the chance to check the status of their mail-in ballot using a system called BallotTrax. Voters can register for the service here.

Using BallotTrax, voters can see whether or not their ballots have been mailed out, received, and counted.

According to the Mesa Co. Elections office, voters who do not receive their ballots in the mail by Oct. 15 should visit GoVoteColorado.gov to verify their information. The Mesa Co. Elections office can be reached at 970-244-1662 for further assistance if information is found to be correct, but voters still have not received their ballots.

Registered Colorado voters automatically receive their ballots in the mail. Voters who decide to vote can then mail their ballot back in, deposit the ballot as a designated drop box, or vote in person on Nov. 2.

