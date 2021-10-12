Advertisement

Grand Junction Fire Department performs high rise structure training

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department conducted a high rise structure fire exercise to give firefighters a complete understanding of the mental and physical requirements for such operations.

As part of the training realistic fire conditions were set that needed controlling and extinguishing. Firefighters and their equipment were deployed to the upper floors of the high rise building to successfully resolve the incident and test firefighters’ skills and knowledge of high rise building fires to the maximum.

Two types of training were able to be lumped together, one being multi unit response scenarios and basic survival skills. Thanks to the fire departments partnership with Alpine Bank crews were able to go up to the 9th floor to practice breaching walls to access the fire, tearing down ceiling tiles, and breaking through doors.

Typically an exercise like this is something most firefighters don’t get to do outside of the academy so an opportunity to have teams familiarize themselves with commercial buildings and climbing nine floors with full gear on is a great way to test operational procedures and help learn and improve. Rather than waiting for one to happen the fire department makes training in these complex buildings a priority.

