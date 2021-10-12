Advertisement

City of Grand Junction releases new “Report a Concern” tool

This new tool replaces the city’s previous Fix It form.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has released a new tool for residents to report non-emergency issues within the community. This new tool replaces the city’s previous Fix It form.

Within the tool, users can select from several different categories for issues related to parks and trees, weeds, code enforcement, roads, sidewalks, and streetlights, water, sewer, and more. Users will also have the option to include a photo and mark the location of the concern.

It is important to note, this tool is for non-emergency use only. In the case of an emergency call 9-1-1.

To access the Report a Concern tool, please visit gjcity.org/reportaconcern.

