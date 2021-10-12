Advertisement

Acme Chop Shop shaping the future of car restorers

A worker shortage is nearly crippling a lot of businesses, but a local businessman sees it as...
A worker shortage is nearly crippling a lot of businesses, but a local businessman sees it as an opportunity to not only educate but to shape the next generation of car restorers(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A worker shortage is nearly crippling a lot of businesses, but a local businessman sees it as an opportunity to not only educate but to shape the next generation of car restorers. Jack Weaver started Acme Chop Shop in Grand Junction ten years ago. As his business grew he noticed experienced help was hard to find. Instead of complaining about the inexperienced help available Weaver decided to take action into his own hands.

The result is Kustom Built Cars Educational Workshop. During the five month course Weaver teaches the full restoration process, from how to evaluate a project to the total disassembly of the car. That includes rust repair, metalwork, basic suspension, welding, painting, color sanding, engine work, and basic electrical.

Early in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions temporarily halted the program. Weaver used the time to turn Kustom Built Cars into a nonprofit. This allowed classes to remain small for a more authentic experience. Students aged 18 to 24 are encouraged to enroll to be prepared for the real world of restoration, plus the day-to-day operations needed to run a successful hot-rod and custom car shop.

