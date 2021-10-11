Advertisement

Outstanding Personal Service award presented to Mesa County’s lead Environmental Specialist

The award is presented to the individual who promotes pollution prevention and the reduction of hazardous components.
Shay Starr, Mesa County's Lead Environmental Specialist at the Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, received the Outstanding Personal Service award presented by the North American Hazardous Materials Management Association's annual conference on Tuesday, Sept. 28.(Mesa County)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Shay Starr, Mesa County’s lead Environmental Specialist for the county’s Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, was presented with the Outstanding Personal Service award at the North American Hazardous Materials Management Association’s annual conference on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Outstanding Personal Service award recognizes “an individual for outstanding service in promoting pollution prevention and the reduction of hazardous components in municipal waste streams, and otherwise promoting the tenets of NAHMMA’s mission statement through North America,” states the organization’s website.

NAHMMA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce and manage household hazardous waste. At their annual conference, training is provided as well as the presentation of awards to celebrate members who have worked to increase safe and effective handling of hazardous materials from both households and small businesses.

Starr has worked with the Mesa County HWCF for six years. During this time, he has contributed to the program’s growth by training incoming employees and developing increasingly effective methods for processing waste. Starr devotes his time to “researching regulations, reviewing chemical data sheets, and conducting complex chemical testing on unknown chemicals to ensure proper identification and disposal of unknown substances,” summarizes a press release from Mesa County.

“I am very humbled and appreciative of receiving this special award,” said Starr. “I truly enjoy serving the community I grew up in and love interacting with the people who live and work here.”

For more information about the Mesa County Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, please visit mesacounty.us/hazardous-waste.

