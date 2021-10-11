Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead in plane crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: (1:31 p.m.) Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirms the sole occupant aboard the plane has died. Rescue crews are still working to retrieve the body. Lumen’s helicopter is shuttling crews to access the remote crash site.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane - Lumen's helicopter helps shuttle crews to crash site (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

The Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of investigating the cause of the crash.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as release the identify of the deceased once the next of kin is notified.

PREVIOUS REPORT: (11:51 a.m.)

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a possible plane crash near the Grand Mesa.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak. The missing plane took off from Blake Field in Delta Country this morning and was en route to Rock Springs, Wyo.

Deputies and the Plateau Valley Fire Department are responding to the area to locate the aircraft, as well as Civil Air Patrol and Careflight who are mobilizing to help with the search.

A plane has been spotted on the ground near Jerry Creek Reservoir by a helicopter. The plane crash is located a remote area. Rescue efforts are underway.

Will update once more information is released.

The image below shows the area of the plane crash.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office searches for missing plane (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.