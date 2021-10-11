Brand new to the Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch this year is a concert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brand new to the Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch in Fruita this year is a concert, which included two live performances.

The pumpkin patch provided live music today with performances from Chris Peterson, A 2020 contestant in America’s Got Talent. Also, there was cowboy poetry from a fourth-time finalist for cowboy poet of the year, Terry Nash. All the proceeds collected will go toward the operation of Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center for their newest projects.

“The next phase of our capital campaign is to get the indoor arena built ,and our horse and hay barn. So, we can get back to providing services ever since we’ve gotten Moon Farm, since July that we closed Moon Farm. We’ve got a lot of referrals for individuals who want to seek our services. And so we really need help getting that arena built and getting that horse and hay barn built,” said Jay D. Muller, Grand Valley Equine Assisted Center, co-founder.

