GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The upcoming week is expected to bring storms, likely bringing the first snowfall of the season in Colorado.

The only thing that is for sure is the temperature will be dropping. Rain is expected, and possibly a few snowflakes toward the end of the storms if it gets cold enough. The mountains especially are more inclined to get the snow. So, travel through the mountains could potentially be an issue from Monday night to Tuesday, which would be the worst of it.

“This is a great time to make sure your car is ready for winter weather, check your tires-- make sure they have enough tread. Make sure your windshield wipers work well and that you’ve got enough gas in your tank; you’ve had an oil change recently. Also, make sure to have an emergency kit with a blanket, extra food and water, a flashlight, and other essentials. And definitely check CO trip before you travel along with weather forecasts. We have a new CO trip website, and we have a mobile app now, so those tools are really for you to check them out,” said Elise Thatcher, communications director.

On average first accumulating snowfall for Grand Junction is typically around November 16th, but it has happened as early as mid-September.

