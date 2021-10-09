Advertisement

The Palisade Fire Station hosts open house

Palisade Fire Station
Palisade Fire Station
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Fire Station opened its doors today to give a taste to the public and EMT students of what surrounds the life of a firefighter. By demonstrating the different aspects of the job-- what they do to prepare before and after a call.

“So our goals are starting them about every 30 minutes. We do a little presentation-- tell them a little bit of who were are,” said Thomas Creel, firefighter. “Then we start the tour around the station to get the opportunity to check out the apparatus we have, go to some different booths and stuff, and find out information.”

There were three booths on display, which included: emergency medicine, wildland fire and structure fire.

The event also served to spark interest in EMT students since the Palisade Station will be hosting hiring in November and the academy in January.

“So here we will be putting everybody through a fire academy if they don’t already have their Fire 1, and that will include everything they need to know about structural firefighting,” said Charisse Swetnam, firefighter.

The fire station was happy to finally have the opportunity to see and chat with community members.

“Mainly, we’re just really excited to have this opportunity; it has been a little while since we’ve had the opportunity to have people in the station. Everything we do here is very community-involved. So, this has been a really great opportunity for us as well,” said Creel.

Opening Day of Grand Valley Studio Tour
Storms Coming to Grand Junction
School Board Forum
