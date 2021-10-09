Mesa County has officially sent out the voting ballots

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More than 106,000 ballots will be making their way to homes across Mesa County for early voters. According to the election office, several Mesa County voters are expected to receive their ballots are early as Saturday.

“So on every voter’s ballot, there will be three statewide questions, three Mesa County questions, and from there, it depends where you live. So, for many people, they will see a school district question, perhaps a bond issue and also voting on individual school board members and then the town of De Beque there’s a question of marijuana on the ballot,” said Wayne Williams, designated election official.

Marijuana will be on this year’s ballot again. After, pot sales in Grand Junction this spring. The Mesa County ballot will feature Issue 1A and 1C.

Measure 1A discusses the excise tax, up to five percent, and Measure 1C is the approval of pot cultivation and manufacturing in Mesa County.

“The reason we put it on the ballot is really two-fold. First of all, it’s an economic driver; we believe it will create hundreds of jobs in the first couple of years because there really is an appetite in Colorado for this type of production. Two, it allows farmers and property owners to utilize their property in the way they see fit. In the State of Colorado, laws allow them to. And finally, it allows to collect an excise tax on the production,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.

Right now, the excise tax from marijuana purchases goes to the front range. So, the goal is to ultimately bring that excise tax to Mesa County and use those proceeds to benefit the local community.

“We are going to put it towards mental health services here in Mesa county, which we are in dire need of.

If passed, the cultivation of marihuana would take place only in unincorporated Mesa County.

The measure would only allow for its production and cultivation, not the sale of it.

Ballots must be dropped off by 7 pm on November 2nd.

