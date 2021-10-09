Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Seven, October 8

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By (Simon Lehrer) and (Dave Ackert)
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 7 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Heritage 12, Montrose 56

Denver South 56, Grand Junction 14

Florence 48, Grand Valley 0

Basalt 42, Coal Ridge 12

Moffat County 46, Rifle 13

Palisade 28, Battle Mountain 17

Fruita Monument 28, Fountain Fort Carson 42

GJ Central 33, Monarch 17

Delta 56, Aspen 0

