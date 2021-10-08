Advertisement

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members say the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff said Friday that there’s no sign of foul play or an abduction but that investigators are looking at all possibilities.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

