Plateau Valley School District 50 closed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Plateau Valley School District 50 has closed its doors due to a third of their students becoming ill. Over 100 students have called in sick in the past week at Plateau Valley School, forcing the district’s superintendent to make the decision to transition students to remote learning.

According to the district’s website, in-person learning for students is set to resume on Monday, Oct. 11.

According to a press release from Mesa County Public Health, the district’s transition to online instruction is due to increased illness, including COVID-19 transmission in both students and staff members.

MCPH wants to remind residents that the spread of respiratory illnesses and other viruses are common during this season. “During the colder weather months as people gather indoors, it is common for respiratory and other viruses to spread. Child care and school settings are places where highly contagious illnesses can spread quickly.”

The district wants to remind parents to keep their child home if they are not feeling well or if they exhibit symptoms.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.