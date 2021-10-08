Middle school students compete in D51′s annual Milk Jug Contest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - School District 51 Middle School MESA (Math, Engineering, Science Achievement) Clubs competed in the annual Milk Jug Contest this afternoon.

Middle School students from various D51 schools came to the Orchard Mesa Community Pool to compete with teams across the district on their rafts made out of milk jugs. Each team had just 20 minutes to build a raft made out of wood, milk jugs, and one strip of duct tape. Students had one designated team member, or “victim,” get on top of the raft to be pushed from one end of the pool to the other. The goal was to ensure the raft stayed in tact as well as the making sure the “victim” stayed afloat throughout the entirely of the run while teammates swam beside to push the raft to safety.

Rafts were judged based on engineering and design, as well as creativity. Teams could be awarded a total of up to 50 points, 25 for design and 25 for creativity. Some teams even went above and beyond and dressed up in pirate gear to fit the theme.

“This is an event driven by the MESA Clubs at School District 51. It’s basically a STEM program where all the kids that love to build things get together from each specific school. We get together and we compete at district wide competitions,” said Zack Cushing, Redlands Middle School Tech Ed. teacher. “It’s been a great event so far. It’s really all about the experience for these kids. Having a fun time, especially in these COVID times. We’re actually getting together and doing a district-wide event. It’s been a great time.”

Fruita Middle School Tech Ed. teacher Darrell Kitman’s team successfully pushed their “victim” to safety. He commented on his team’s success, “Over the past few weeks we’ve practiced in the classroom a few times so [each student] made their lap and have a strategy coming in. Sometimes they follow that strategy and sometimes they don’t. It’s always kind of an unknown of what happens when they get all their material wet, because sometimes that changes the properties of it. But it looks like they did a really good job. They only had one joint which I think was the key to that success. And balance of course.”

After the event, students disassembled their rafts and recycled the milk jugs and wood.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.