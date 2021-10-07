Shelter in place lifted for Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: (12:58 p.m.) The shelter in place for both schools has been lifted.
PREVIOUS REPORT: (12:46 p.m.) According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary are currently under shelter in place due to a suspicious incident nearby.
