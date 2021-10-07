Advertisement

Shelter in place lifted for Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary

The shelter in place for both schools has been lifted.
Grand Junction High School
Grand Junction High School(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: (12:58 p.m.) The shelter in place for both schools has been lifted.

PREVIOUS REPORT: (12:46 p.m.) According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary are currently under shelter in place due to a suspicious incident nearby.

Will update this article once more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel closed due to tractor-trailer crash (traffic cam image)
I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel reopens after accident cleanup
Gauge Robinson, 19 arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
19-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into cars
Mesa County
Clifton and Fruita DMV closed until further notice
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County COVID-19 update
Horizon Park
The construction of a new city park is in the works, and the city wants your input

Latest News

Pet of the Week - 10/05/2021
City officials hosting ribbon cutting and open house
Upgraded Riverside Park opens in Grand Junction
Mesa County Elections room
Mesa County election equipment public Logic and Accuracy test
Western Medical Associates sign
Western Medical Associates joins forces with Community Hospital