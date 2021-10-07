Advertisement

Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police say a viral TikTok challenge may be the reason why a student was jailed and charged with a felony in an attack on a teacher.

Covington police say Larianna Jackson, 18, was arrested for the attack on the physically disabled teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, WVUE reports.

Officers responded to Covington High School after the dismissal bell rang after receiving reports that Jackson attacked the 64-year-old.

They obtained video from a student’s cellphone showing the attack. Jackson was charged with battery of a school teacher and transported to jail.

The teacher was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators suspect Jackson may have been prompted by a viral TikTok challenge where students are damaging school property and attacking teachers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel closed due to tractor-trailer crash (traffic cam image)
I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel reopens after accident cleanup
Gauge Robinson, 19 arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
19-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into cars
Mesa County
Clifton and Fruita DMV closed until further notice
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County COVID-19 update
Horizon Park
The construction of a new city park is in the works, and the city wants your input

Latest News

Grand Junction High School
Shelter in place lifted for Grand Junction High School and Tope Elementary
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Legend was killed when his horse had a heart attack and fell on him at the Texas Junior High...
Parents describe the moments leading up to son’s death in ‘freak’ rodeo accident