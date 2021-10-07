Mesa County election equipment public Logic & Accuracy test

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prior to every election, the equipment is tested to make sure it’s counting ballots accurately.

Yesterday, October 5, Mesa County’s new election equipment was publicly tested by a bipartisan test board & passed. But this one was particularly important because the county has brand new equipment & they needed to make sure it’s functioning properly.

Both democrat & republican party representatives came in & filled out test ballots. Which were then hand counted before being sent through the tabulation system to make sure the count was accurate.

After running the test ballots through the system, they received 100% accuracy. The commissioners also say they will be doing a hand count in December following the November election.

“It’s important the voters have confidence in the election processes,” said Mesa County designated election official Wayne Williams. “It’s an important part of why you vote, because you want to make your voice heard. So part of the reason we wanted to publicize the public Logic & Accuracy test is to make sure the public could know that yes these machines have been tested.”

